Allison Janney opens up on becoming an unlikely action hero in Netflix thriller ‘Lou’

When asked to picture an action film star, some folks may raise an eyebrow if you were to ever suggest an actress over 60 years of age. By immediately following up with the stipulation that said actress is specifically Academy Award winner Allison Janney, however, you’re sure to be met with nods of understanding and agreement; Janney is, after all, a goddess among humans whose malleable range is finally setting her in the aforementioned role.

Indeed, Janney is set to play the titular role in Netflix’s upcoming action flick Lou, which follows Janney’s rugged, mysterious homebody on a harrowing quest to rescue her neighbor’s daughter from a kidnapper. Aided by said neighbor (Jurnee Smollett) as a vicious storm rages on, the two women race against time while each of their dark pasts comes to light in their pursuit of the young girl.

You wouldn’t know it from her robust gravitas in the film’s trailer, but the opportunity for the lead role in an action film took Janney completely by surprise. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Janney remarked how she thought her window of getting to become an action hero had come and gone before producer J.J. Abrams rolled up with a slew of incredible components, from the script to her would-be costar.

It was an exciting thing for me to take on, because I’ve always wanted to do this genre. I’ve never done it, never got the opportunity. I was like, who’s going to give a 62-year-old woman the opportunity to be an action star. J.J. Abrams comes along with this incredible script with Anna Foerster directing it and Jurnee Smollett coming along and on this journey with me.

She would go on to express how much she loved the experience, including her training regiment.

It was great fun. I loved the training. It made it more fun to work out because I don’t like to work out really at all, but somehow when you’re getting paid to do it, it’s really fun. This is my job, to workout. I loved getting paid to work out.

Lou releases on Netflix on Sep. 23.