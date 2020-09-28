Amazon Prime Announces Tons Of Great Horror Movies/Shows For October

We’re now less than five weeks away from Halloween, and with the celebrations having kicked off on the first day of September for many people, even more will be starting to put the decorations up without having to worry about facing judgement from the very same folks that put a Christmas tree up around the same time of year and don’t bat an eyelid.

Unsurprisingly, all of the major streaming services are preparing to deliver a ton of horror content throughout October, knowing full well that frights are at the top of the agenda for many subscribers. The continued effects of the Coronavirus pandemic may have robbed audiences of the chance to be communally terrified as big hitters like Halloween Kills and the Candyman reboot have fled to next year, but there’s still no shortage of options to be found on the small screen for those desperate to be scared out of their seats.

Amazon Prime, in particular, has a large number of movies and TV shows debuting over the next few weeks to fill the horror-shaped hole in the lives of their customers, and you can check out the full list of spooky titles arriving in October below.

30 Days Of Night



John Carpenter’s Vampires

Nurse

The Grudge 3



The Mothman Prophecies



Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror



PNS Kids: Spooky Stories! : Season 1



Bug Diaries Halloween Special

Black Box

The Lie

Evil Eye

Nocturne

Truth Seekers: Season 1

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Truth Seekers is shaping up to be a big hit, although it debuts the same day as The Mandalorian‘s second season (October 30th). The four entries in the Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology series, meanwhile, are also poised to post solid numbers given their close proximity to Halloween. But the most terrifying movie to land on Amazon next month isn’t even part of the horror genre, with John Travolta’s infamous Battlefield Earth also arriving in October, which will haunt your dreams for weeks on end based entirely on how awful it is.