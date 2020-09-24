Watch: Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Hunt Ghosts In New Truth Seekers Trailer

If you’re one of the people who spend two whole months celebrating Halloween, then we’re already well into spooky season, and the various streaming services competing for subscribers look set to double down on horror content right up until the last day of October. There are countless movies and TV shows coming to all the major platforms over the next few weeks, but one of the most exciting projects on the horizon is heading down the comedy route.

Amazon’s Truth Seekers reunites Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in an irreverent series that follows a team of British paranormal investigators that find themselves massively out of their depth when they stumble across a very real conspiracy with huge implications. Frost has already compared it to The X-Files, while the first trailer promised a blend of genuine frights and the sort of humor that the regular Edgar Wright collaborators built their careers on.

First Images Revealed From Simon Pegg's Ghost-Hunting Comedy Series Truth Seekers 1 of 7

A new promo has now been released that offers up much more in terms of plot details, and also confirms the premiere date. Truth Seekers will hit Amazon Prime on October 30th, just in time for Halloween, when audiences will be devouring as many horror-tinged titles as they can get their hands on.

Of course, there’s another major streaming exclusive set to debut on the very same day, though there might not be too much crossover between those interested in Truth Seekers and the millions of people set to hit play on The Mandalorian‘s season 2 premiere almost as soon as they wake up. Halloween might be the biggest date on October’s calendar for many folks, but it’s shaping up to be a great day for original streaming programming as well.