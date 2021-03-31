Amber Heard Hits Back At Johnny Depp In New Instagram Post

Amber Heard has taken a sly shot at ex-husband Johnny Depp in her latest Instagram post. The former couple’s ongoing legal problems grabbed the headlines again over the past week, as Depp’s appeal against the 2020 libel case that went in Heard’s favor was rejected. The Aquaman actress has now obliquely responded to the development on social media, by linking recent events to the start of her accusations against Depp.

Heard took to Instagram to share two photos, taken four years apart, of her wearing the same black dress. The first comes from May 2016, snapped as she exited court after Depp was ordered to stay away from her following her allegations of domestic abuse. The second was taken in July 2020, during the UK libel case that Depp just unsuccessfully tried to overturn. In her caption, the star wrote, “One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice,”

The intention of Heard’s post is clear. The UK courts’ continued dismissal of Depp’s case has let her feeling vindicated in her initial decision to publicly come forward with her alleged abuse at his hands. Obviously, it’s hard to miss all the backlash against the actress online from those who remain loyal to Depp and believe that her claims aren’t genuine, but legally, Heard is very much in the clear.

Depp is not giving up just yet, though, and is set to take his ex-wife back to court for a $50 million defamation lawsuit in the US next year. The duo’s trials aren’t over yet, then, but Heard and her representatives are likely feeling fairly confident about the 2022 case given how this one went. Likewise, Amber Heard‘s career is in a much better place right now. Though rumors have pointed otherwise, as far as we know, she’s due to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2, which drops next summer.