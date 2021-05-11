Amber Heard Says The Best Part About Playing Mera Is Inspiring People

Amber Heard has opened up about what the best part of playing Mera is.

In the run-up to Aquaman 2, there’s been endless speculation about whether the controversial actress would return as the Atlantean princess in the DCEU sequel. But, despite the rumors, Heard has made clear that yes, she definitely will be back. She’s done this through a series of recent Instagram posts and in her latest, the Justice League star shared a photo of herself taken at a restaurant, using her caption to comment on what she loves most about her character.

“The best part of being Mera is meeting everyone she inspires,” Heard wrote. “Ready for round two?” See the post for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Over the past few weeks, Heard has been teasing her return as Mera in various ways, including posting a couple of throwback set pics from the first film. She also shared a snap of herself training for the movie – although some believe it’s actually an old workout photo from years ago. Nevertheless, the message is clear: Heard is letting both her fans and haters know that she’s not going anywhere and we can expect to see her in James Wan’s next underwater blockbuster.

Despite the negative press that can often surround the actress, it’s true that Mera has a lot of support out there and she’s one of the thankfully many superheroines we have on the big screen nowadays, like fellow DCEU leading ladies Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn, that inspire both young girls and women of all ages. Not to mention men, too. There’s been some talk in the past of Warner Bros. looking into giving Amber Heard her own spinoff as well, but we’ll have to see if that comes to anything or goes the way of cancelled flick The Trench.

In any case, Aquaman 2 is expected to start shooting in the UK this summer ahead of its arrival in cinemas on December 16th, 2022.