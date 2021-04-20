Amber Heard’s Reportedly Convinced WB To Keep Her As Aquaman 2’s Female Lead

There’s been a lot of speculation around whether Amber Heard would return as Mera in Aquaman 2. The actress’ ongoing legal battles with Johnny Depp have led to a sizeable online backlash against her, including a petition with over 2 million signatures calling for her to be fired from the DCEU. Nevertheless, all the evidence is pointing to the star diving back in for the upcoming sequel. Heard herself even confirmed her involvement with a recent Instagram post.

Rumors have been swirling, though, that Mera will be downgraded to a supporting role as a response to the negative press around her. It was said that Heard was fighting back against Warner Bros.’ decision and attempting to hold on to her status as the franchise’s leading lady, though, and as shooting gets ready to begin, it’s looking like the Justice League actress was successful in her efforts.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared that Heard has got what she wanted and managed to convince WB to keep her on as the female lead of the follow-up to the 2018 smash hit. This comes after all kinds of stories claiming this and that – including that she was let go from the movie due to poor health. As things stand, however, it seems she’s managed to emerge from this whole business unscathed with her status in the DCEU intact.

It’s previously been reported that a couple of other major female characters will be introduced in Aquaman 2, with the intent being to cut down on Heard’s screen time. It’s unclear if they’ll still feature, but if they do, they presumably won’t be a threat to Mera’s position at Arthur Curry’s side anymore. As with director James Wan, co-star Jason Momoa and exec producer Zack Snyder in her corner, Amber Heard was apparently able to hang on to her claim to the throne of Atlantis.

Aquaman 2 is set to shoot in the UK this summer ahead of its release in December 2022.