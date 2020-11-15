Amber Heard’s Reportedly Had Talks With Sony For A Marvel Role As Well

Amber Heard has only appeared in one movie since she played the female lead in the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, and last year’s low budget drama Gully slipped entirely under the radar. The actress may not have lost her job starring in a major Warner Bros. franchise after ex-husband Johnny Depp was booted from Fantastic Beasts thanks to coming out on the losing end of his libel case against a British tabloid, but the negative publicity could soon see offers dry up for the DCEU’s Mera.

So far, Heard has ignored any and all of the backlash surrounding her continued involvement in the superhero sequel, and has even suggested that the campaigns against her are being funded in an effort to damage her reputation. Seeing as the initial petition to have her replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2 has gathered over a million signatures, if her outlandish claims turn out to be true, then clearly someone with very deep pockets has a bone to pick with her.

It was reported the other day that Heard was actively looking to secure a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an attempt to grab another high paying gig in the event that things soon go sideways, and we’ve since heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder would be adapting Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before Natalie Portman confirmed it – that the 34 year-old has also spoken to Sony about joining the SPUMC in case she gets knocked back by Kevin Feige and his team.

Johnny Depp’s star may have faded dramatically, but given Amber Heard‘s prominent role in her former spouse’s fall from grace, she could soon end up suffering from the same kind of problems as the various studios around town think twice about signing her up in the future. Still, she’s clearly trying to secure another lucrative gig and it’ll be interesting to see if either Sony or Marvel decide to bring her on board for a comic book movie role.