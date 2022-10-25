Amon from ‘Black Adam’ could become this DC superhero

Amon in Black Adam helped the “Man in Black” adjust to the modern age after centuries of imprisonment, and the superhero life could be in the boy’s future. The character is played by Bodhi Sabongui, and in the story, he’s the son of Adrianna Tomaz played by Sarah Shahi. Based on some hints, there are reasons to believe this is just the beginning of his story.

Amon is Adrianna’s superhero-obsessed son. He’s got DC superhero memorabilia strewn all about his room, and he’s got burning anger for the presence of the international crime organization Intergang and their search for Eternium in his nation of Kahndaq. When Adrianna brings home Black Adam and puts him in the boy’s room, Amon immediately starts teaching the ways of the superhero, telling how the anti-hero needs to operate and even giving him a catchphrase. Amon acts as a tether to keep Black Adam from completely going off the rails and to fight with purpose. Without him, the anti-hero might not have chosen to save Kahndaq at all.

In the comics, Amon is actually Adrianna’s brother who was enslaved. Adrianna herself became the goddess, Isis. She and Black Adam worked together and freed many slaves in their search for Amon and their efforts finally yielded results. Amon was kept at an Intergang re-education camp, and he was terribly beaten. Isis tried healing him, but he couldn’t regain the ability to walk, so Black Adam gave the boy some of his powers so that he could become the hero Osiris. All he had to do was call out Black Adam’s name for the transformation to happen.

Osiris works with Black Adam and Isis and he learns to use his powers. They’re known as the “Black Marvel Family” and Osiris even gains a companion of his own, a bio-engineered crocodile made by Doctor Sivana. Osiris joins the Teen Titans, but Freddy Freeman/Captain Marvel, Jr. is weary at first because of his connection to Black Adam. Osiris eventually wins him over, and he’s able to join the team. However, he accidentally goes overboard with his powers and kills the villain, Persuader. Amanda Waller uses this to her advantage by turning the public against the Black Marvel Family, and Captain Marvel, Jr. is furious that he trusted him.

There are many signs that Amon from the movie could become Osiris. Foremost, he’s a huge superhero fan, and he wouldn’t hesitate at the chance to take to the sky with powers of his own. There’s even a scene on the Hawk Cruiser where Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) give the boy a cape and tell him, “Not all heroes wear capes.” It’s also probably not a coincidence that he’s so helpful. Black Adam doesn’t follow rules, but he does listen and care about Adrianna and Amon, and that was certainly depicted in the movie.

There are also comparisons to Teth-Adam’s son, Hurut. In the movie, it’s revealed that he was the hero of Kahndaq during ancient times. Hurut represented a shining example of what a protector should be, whereas Black Adam was imprisoned for his excessive rage. Just like Hurut, Amon also has that resilient spirit that makes a great superhero.

