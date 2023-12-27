‘Anatomy of a Fall’ streaming release window, confirmed

Justine Triet’s courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall has been collecting nominations and wins this awards season, including the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes and four Golden Globe nods. Naturally, it has piqued the curiosity of those who did not get to watch it in theaters.

Starring Sandra Hüller in top form as the main suspect in the death of her husband, the film has been praised for its ambiguity and mystery, as well as for the preciseness of Triet’s directing.

How can I watch Anatomy of Fall?

This French gem was released on VOD in the United States on Dec. 22, 2023, and can be bought or rented on Apple TV, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. It is also available to rent on Spectrum On Demand. Countries such as France and Canada already have access to digital copies as well, on varying platforms.

As far as streaming goes, Anatomy of a Fall will eventually most likely be available to Hulu subscribers, just like every other Neon release. It takes approximately four months for Neon titles to arrive on the streaming platform following their theatrical release, so we can estimate a streaming release window for Anatomy of a Fall around February or March 2024.

It’s important to keep in mind that Disney has announced plans to launch a joint app with both Disney Plus and Hulu’s catalogs in one place. While there’s already a beta version circulating, the official launch for this bundle app is scheduled for March 2024. That means that by the time Anatomy of a Fall comes to streaming, if Neon’s deal with Hulu remains unchanged, the film will also be accessible on this new app.