Andy Serkis Says He’s Certain The Batman Will Be Amazing

Actor, filmmaker and performance capture pioneer Andy Serkis has been hitting the press trail hard for his third directorial effort, which happens to be blockbuster superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The buzz and anticipation for Tom Hardy’s next outing as Eddie Brock is reaching fever pitch, but that doesn’t mean Serkis hasn’t also been fielding questions about his next major project.

The Lord of the Rings star was a surprising choice to play Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, if only for the fact he’s a lot more rough and ready than we’ve become accustomed to seeing Bruce Wayne’s trusted butler and confidant in live-action, with the role having been played by Michael Gough, Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons so far.

In a new interview with ScreenRant, Serkis was inevitably sworn to secrecy in regards to The Batman, but he sounds supremely confident that the latest reboot for the Dark Knight is going to deliver on even the loftiest of expectations.

“I’ve been totally forbidden to speak about The Batman, of course. But what I will say is that I’m pretty certain Matt Reeves, who is a very dear friend of mine and of course we’ve worked together on the Planet of the Apes movies, I know for a fact he’s making a pretty amazing picture. I really think it’s going to be special.”

We’re only weeks away from a brand new full-length trailer premiering at DC FanDome, and there’s less than six months to go until The Batman hits theaters, with fans having been starved of footage for well over a year at this stage. Any new movie starring the Caped Crusader is a huge deal, but there’s every reason to expect the character’s next outing to turn out as one of the best.