‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU

Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for.

Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki season finale as He Who Remains, the actor is back to wreak havoc as destructive variant Kang the Conqueror. It’s an ambitious swing for the cinematic universe to establish its newest big bad as someone who can show up in a number of different guises, but it looks as though MCU supporters are ready to be conquered.

Things don’t appear to be going too well for Scott Lang and his cohorts in the Phase Five kickoff, and while Kang’s screentime is fairly minimal in the grand scheme of things, he’s already sent chills down the spines of the fandom, who can’t wait to see the next Thanos-level threat unleashed in Quantumania.

New trailer for ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ featuring my boo, Kang



pic.twitter.com/z4G0NuRxJE — Viktor de Pointe du Lac (@wondermann5) October 24, 2022

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer in ‘ANT MAN & THE WASP : QUANTUMANIA’. The film is set to release on 17 February, 2023.



He looks so fucking sick I can not wait for this film🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LLyCe0HEdD — MotPicEnthusiast (@MotPicEnthusias) October 24, 2022

Kang, coming to the MCU to fuck shit up this February #Quantumania — chau (@n1schalx8) October 24, 2022

This trailer looks promising…



Out of ALL the Marvel films, AntMan I rate highly. And Kang the Conqueror featured in this makes perfect sense, as he's conquered both the atomic and sub-atomic worlds #Quantumania #AntManAndTheWasp https://t.co/1NhNwIxCON — 🇻🇨Mr Lawrence🇬🇧🇬🇩🌸 (@Mr_Lawrence4) October 24, 2022

Majors is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood for a reason, and based on the response to the recent Creed III trailer, his career is set to go stratospheric next year. He’s already teased that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see him in “warrior mode”, which spells bad news for anyone unlucky enough to be caught in his path.

Eyebrows were raised when folks started thirsting over Thanos towards the end of the Infinity Saga, but the charismatically sinister and alarmingly jacked Kang is an altogether different proposition, one who’s going to force the Avengers to assemble for the first time since Endgame in order to try and stop his plans for a multiversal takeover.