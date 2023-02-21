‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ wasted the perfect chance to tie Kang into Sony’s Spider-Verse

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s post-credits scenes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might have failed to serve up a meaningful arc for its titular heroes, but at least it delivered on serving as an epic entrance for Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors’ intimidating performance as the temporal tyrant definitely didn’t disappoint, with the movie setting the stage for his rise in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, thanks to one final tease that pleased comic book readers everywhere. Although even this dropped the ball in one specific way.

Following on from He Who Remains in Loki‘s finale, and Kang in the bulk of the film, Quantumania‘s mid-credits scenes went ahead and introduced the Council of Kangs, the union of every Kang variant there is, with notable individuals including Immortus, Rama-Tut, and some kind of version of Scarlet Centurion. We weren’t short of Kang characters in the movie, then, and yet it still missed out on the opportunity to tie the MCU into Sony’s Spider-Verse.

Easily the wildest Kang variant from the comics is none other than Kangaroo the Conqueror, who just so happens to hail from the same universe as Spider-Ham, a cartoonish world where Marvel characters are all anthropomorphic animals. Spider-Man: No Way Home went ahead and established that the MCU and Sony’s films share the same multiverse, so a crossover with Spider-Ham’s Earth was not only possible but would’ve been a genius move, considering Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s release this summer.

Sure, we could eventually get Kangaroo the Conqueror in, say, The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars, but the imminent arrival of a Spider-Verse sequel made this the perfect time to unleash Kang’s weirdest self on the Marvel multiverse. Oh well, at least we’ve got more of John Mulaney’s Peter Porker on the way once Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas this June 2. And maybe when Kangaroo does eventually show up, he can team up with Ducktor Doom and Bee-Yonder at the same time.