Anya Taylor-Joy wants to play a blue movie critter, and no, it’s not the Cookie Monster

Anya Taylor-Joy already stars in two blockbuster franchises, Mad Max and Dune, but the actress is hell-bent on joining another blue-person cinematic universe. No, it’s not Smurfs.

If it’s not Smurfs, which blue character is Taylor-Joy eyeing, you ask? Mystique? The Cookie Monster? Stitch? Dory from Finding Nemo? Nope, she’s got her eyes on the big leagues, revealing in a recent interview that she’d love to join James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. Come on, Anya, leave some blockbuster franchises for the rest of us! “It is my dream to be Na’vi,” the actress said of the franchise’s Pandora inhabitants. “I watched that movie eight times in a row once.” For those keeping count, that amounts to more than 20-hour viewing, so Taylor-Joy has certainly done her homework.

Someone get James Cameron on the phone and tell him to cast Anya Taylor-Joy in the next 'Avatar.' 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2tv8hEAPz3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2025

“It’s a long movie, yeah,” the actress admitted. “It was after a party, it was the perfect thing.” While my own after-party viewing would be something mindless like The Real Housewives, Taylor-Joy’s wilful immersion in the complex world of Avatar after a night shows her commitment to the bit. Cameron, are you listening? In any case, the actress’ excitement about the sci-fi franchise came after its star, Sigourney Weaver — who portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine — said Cameron should take note of Taylor-Joy. Weaver stars opposite Taylor-Joy in the just-released The Gorge, which is how she got a taste of the actress’ suitability for Avatar.

“I hope Jim [Cameron] sees The Gorge because I think he’ll appreciate the character of Drasa a lot,” Weaver of Taylor-Joy’s character in the sci-fi horror film. “You know, he’s been so ahead of his time creating these amazing characters like Neytiri,” she added. “I think Drasa is very much in that tradition.” In The Gorge, Taylor-Joy plays a trained sniper tasked with guarding a mysterious ravine. It also stars Miles Teller, and was helmed by Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. The Gorge has received mixed reviews, but Weaver thinks Taylor-Joy’s other credits are reason enough for her to join Avatar.

Sigourney Weaver wants to see Anya Taylor-Joy in the #Avatar franchise.



“I think there's really nothing she can't do.” pic.twitter.com/zc3bzCl2ys — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) February 9, 2025

“I’ve admired her work since I saw her in The Witch and then in Queen’s Gambit,” the Alien star said. “I think there’s really nothing she can’t do.” She’s right, since anyone that can decipher the sorcery that is chess could surely save Pandora from whatever threat awaits it. In any case, Taylor-Joy has plenty of time to join Avatar, should Cameron start taking note. Spanning at least three more installments, the franchise will deliver its next entry, Avatar: Fire and Ash, on December 16.

After that, Avatar 4 is expected to arrive in 2029, with a fifth installment slated for 2031, at which point we’ll have flying cars so Pandora might feel like child’s play. In terms of Taylor-Joy’s other franchises, there’s been chatter of a Mad Max follow-up titled The Wasteland, however reports of the new entry into that universe remain unconfirmed. Dune: Part Three, meanwhile, is currently in development, with Denis Villeneuve still on board to direct and Taylor-Joy likely reprising her role as Alia.

In the meantime, Taylor-Joy is set to star in the Apple TV series Lucky opposite Timothy Olyphant and Annette Bening and Sacrifice, an upcoming film directed by Les Misérables’ Romain Gavras and co-starring Charli XCX, of all people.

