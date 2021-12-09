‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has wrapped production

The DCEU appears to be getting more efficient than ever, a far cry from the days when projects like Justice League and Birds of Prey were being subjected to extensive reshoots that took them right down to the wire ahead of release.

Not only did Shazam! Fury of the Gods wrap production back in August ahead of a June 2023 debut, but James Wan’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has also called it a day on principal photography over twelve months ahead of Arthur Curry’s return to the big screen on Dec. 16, 2022.

The first installment exploded to life at the box office to become the single highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, which puts extra pressure on the hulking shoulders of Jason Momoa’s title hero. The opener was big, loud, and incredibly stupid in the best possible way, and you can check out the leading man’s celebratory video below.

First Promo Art From Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Revealed At DC FanDome 1 of 5

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has masterfully dodged the controversy surrounding Amber Heard’s continued involvement to tease another bizarre underwater adventure, one that Wan compared to obscure horror Planet of the Vampires, while the shockingly buff Patrick Wilson’s shirtless photo additionally provided a solid distraction. We can’t wait to see what’s in store, it’s just a shame that we’ve got twelve months and change to wait.