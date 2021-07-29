Army Of The Dead 2 Will Reportedly Feature More Zombie Animals

Without question, one of the best moments in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead comes during the third act, when Alpha zombie Zeus puts on his makeshift helmet and a cape, grabs a spear and rides an undead horse into battle. It doesn’t need to be explained, it just happens because it fits the movie’s completely unhinged style and tone, and audiences bought right into it.

Similarly, Valentine the undead tiger became an instant cult favorite from the second the first trailer dropped, and when the big cat absolutely lays waste to Garrett Dillahunt’s Martin in ludicrously extended and violent fashion, you can’t help but admire the way Zack Snyder opted to throw everything into the action blockbuster for no other reason than he thought it would be cool. And for the most part, it was.

Fans of animal zombies may have reason to rejoice, then, after we heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were giving the green light to an Enola Holmes sequel long before it was confirmed – that Army of the Dead 2 could end up featuring even more animalistic predators to chow down on the unfortunate humans in their path.

While there’s no indication as to what species in particular we could be seeing, this is Zack Snyder we’re talking about, so it’ll probably end up being an elephant, a shark or something else that’s either giant or got a lot of teeth, perhaps even both.

Maybe as the Army of the Dead universe continues to expand we’ll even get an in-canon documentary series focused specifically on zombie animals with David Attenborough narrating, which would be one of the greatest things to ever happen to cinema.