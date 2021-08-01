Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Favorite Movie That He Made Is A Surprising One

When you think about what Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s best movie could be, there are a few titles that instantly come to mind, whether they be The Terminator, Predator, True Lies, or any number of nailed-on classics. However, Schwarzenegger has his own favorite, which although still a popular choice, might be a surprise. The Austrian icon picked 1990’s Kindergarten Cop as the project that he most treasures from his impressive collection of roles.

Commenting on his career in an interview with James Corden in 2015, the actor chose Kindergarten Cop for the ways in which it helped him to further break away from typecasting as an action star:

“I think Kindergarten Cop [is my favourite. think one of the comedies [would be my favourite] because for so many years, I tried to get into comedy and I couldn’t. The studios made all this money from the action movies. They said, ‘Why would we go and change the mould? We’re making a lot of money with you. We keep giving you action scripts. Then, when I finally met Ivan Reitman and when we did Twins and then we did Kindergarten Cop, I was in heaven. It was such a great director â€“ and working with Danny DeVito. It was really great!”

Ivan Reitman directed Schwarzenegger in the comedy, which sees him plays detective John Kimble, who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to try and find his ex-wife and son, replacing a colleague who was supposed to take the job. As to be expected, Kimble at first struggles to deal with a class of kids, before eventually finding his place and figuring out a way to locate and protect the dealer’s former partner.

Making $202 million on a budget of $26 million, the production was a major success for Schwarzenegger and Reitman, and provided a great showcase for the performer’s funnier side. Reitman had previously worked with the actor on 1988’s Twins, which similarly allowed him to push at his persona as a deadpan hero. While Schwarzenegger occasionally switched over to comedies in subsequent years, Kindergarten Cop clearly meant a lot to him as an experience, and he later worked with Reitman again on Junior.

Indeed, we heard back in January that the 74-year-old may be returning for a sequel, presumably nothing to do with the best-forgotten Kindergarten Cop 2 with Dolph Lundgren. Never shy of touching on up his own history, Arnold Schwarzenegger has also been recently linked to a new Total Recall picture and an animated version of Conan the Barbarian, and might be involved in The Expendables 4.