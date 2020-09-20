Arrowverse And Smallville Stars Rumored To Cameo In The Flash

Ever since The Flash was first announced in October 2014, the project may have cycled through countless writers and directors, but one constant has always been the direction of the story. The movie has been pegged as an adaptation of the Flashpoint arc since the very beginning, but Warner Bros. have still managed to surprise fans with the additions they’ve made to the cast so far.

Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne was unexpected enough, but the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will also mark the return to the DCEU of Ben Affleck’s Batman, something that was widely rumored but still came somewhat out of the blue. Director Andy Muschietti has doubled down on Dark Knights, then, and now the attention turns to who else will be brought in to establish that anything can happen in the franchise’s multiverse.

Almost every DC movie and TV show alumni under the sun has been mentioned already, but insider Mikey Sutton’s latest report claims that small screen Barry Allen Grant Gustin, several names from fan favorite series Smallville and perhaps even some of the Titans could appear, which does match up with what we’ve been hearing from our own sources recently.

“A reunion between Miller and Gustin is being discussed for The Flash film,” says Sutton. “But The Flash movie will function as a love letter to DC Comics like a kindred spirit to Berlanti’s small-screen adaptation of Crisis of Infinite Earths. Talks have included reeling in other characters from the CW, past and present, such as Stargirl and even Tom Welling and Kristin Kreuk from Smallville. Much of this will be in the form of a cameos as Miller swiftly flashes from one parallel Earth to another.”

According to Sutton, now that the DCEU and Arrowverse are officially connected following Ezra Miller’s guest spot during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, the studio wants to show off just how expansive their multiverse is by having cameo appearances from their long history of TV adaptations. Gustin popping up would see the favor being returned, while glimpses of the Smallville and Titans universes would certainly cement the notion that the multiverse is capable of going anywhere and bringing almost anyone into the timeline.

Of course, which of these cameos ultimately happen remains to be seen, but it definitely sounds like WB has some very exciting plans for The Flash.