Marvel is all set to reboot the X-Men within the MCU, so naturally that means there’s a lot of excitement from fans to see Wolverine return to the big screen to rub shoulders with the Avengers. The studio faces a big challenge when it comes to Logan, however, as Hugh Jackman’s 17-year tenure as the immortal hero casts a long shadow over the character. With the Australian actor promising us he’s sheathed his claws for the last time, it’ll be tough to recast the role.

That’s why Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo believes that Marvel should probably rest Wolverine for a bit before they go ahead and introduce a new version of him to audiences. While speaking to ComicBookMovie.com, Russo stressed that he loves the character, but he just thinks it would be best to give Logan a break following Jackman’s “incredible” portrayal.

“I mean, Wolverine was always one of my favourite characters. Incredible Hulk #181 was one of the first comic books that I remember collecting, which was the first appearance of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with that character over the years, and I think they should take a break for a little while before someone else takes a crack at it.”

It looks a lot like Kevin Feige and his team are thinking along similar lines to Russo. We know there’s no new X-Men movie coming over the next couple of years and the earliest it could appear is 2023, and even that’s a slim chance. Given that Jackman said goodbye to the role in 2017’s Logan, it could be at least six or seven years between his final performance and when we meet a new take on the character. That would probably be enough of a break, though. After all, it’s a heck of a lot longer than the gaps between the different Spider-Men.

As for who could take over from Jackman, Wolverine is one of the most hotly-contested characters in the Marvel canon and many actors have either been rumored to be in the running or have actively made their interest known. These include Tom Hardy, Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Bernthal, Keanu Reeves and many more.

But tell us, who would you like to see in the role? As always, let us know down below.