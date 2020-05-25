Keanu Reeves Becomes The MCU’s Wolverine In Amazing Fan Art

Not for the first time, Keanu Reeves has been rendered as the next Wolverine thanks to the powers of Photoshop (and other image editing tools).

The latest piece of fan art comes to us by way of Instagram, where an artist by the username of ‘pabloruizzx’ gifted Reeves with those famous adamantium claws. He’s by no means the only actor tipped to succeed Hugh Jackman; over the past few months, the Internet has been rife with speculation, claiming that Richard Madden, Oscar Isaac and The Punisher‘s Jon Bernthal (among others) are all in with a chance.

This is merely conjecture, of course, as neither Marvel nor Disney have made any indication that they’re ready to announce the next Wolverine. Plus, both Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold delivered a near-perfect finale in Logan, so the Powers That Be will likely bid their time before announcing the actor to take on Jackman’s most famous role.

Nevertheless, that has in no way quelled online excitement, with artist ‘pabloruizzx’ explaining his latest piece as so:

I have long wanted to see Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, so I decided to do it. Many would not like the idea of ​​someone replacing Hugh Jackman but we will have to get used to it if we want to see Wolverine on the big screen again if he does not reprise the character.

Awesome New Fan Art Imagines Keanu Reeves As The MCU's Wolverine 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Reeves would no doubt kill it as Wolverine, given he has fast become an Internet sensation – thanks in large part to a stellar 2019, during which time he headlined John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and joined the cast of much-hyped video game Cyberpunk 2077 (ETA: September 17th).

And we know Reeves has signed on for a fourth John Wick movie, too, with Lionsgate also developing a spinoff TV series. So, in reality, it’s unlikely that he’ll be shortlisted for Wolverine – chances are Disney will recruit a younger actor to spearhead a new series of films featuring Weapon X. Like, say, Taron Egerton of the Kingsman movies.