‘Avengers: Infinity War’ getting lots of love online from MCU fans
Avengers: Infinity War is trending on Twitter as fans revisit the film four years after it was released to praise it as one of the gems of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film doesn’t always get as much of a look in as its sequel Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie globally (before Avatar took back its crown in 2021). Infinity War finally brought us the true threat of Thanos, a villain who had been introduced way back in the post-credits scene of The Avengers, and worlds collided as Earth’s mightiest heroes met the Guardians of the Galaxy in an effort to halt the mad Titan.
The 2018 film has been argued to be cinematically better than its successor. Empire magazine ranked it as the best MCU film and placed it in eighth place in their compilation of 100 greatest movies, with Endgame coming in at 22nd. Infinity War also has a slightly higher Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score, scoring 91 percent in comparison to Endgame‘s 90 percent.
The film was brutal from start to finish and left audiences with one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinematic history as half of our heroes were dusted by Thanos’ snap, their fates left uncertain while our remaining heroes were busy collecting the pieces of their present.
Fans look back at the film four years after its release in April 2018.
In addition to its upcoming fourth anniversary, fans are also gearing up for more Doctor Strange.
One user acknowledged that this was the film where the MCU let audiences know that things were getting serious for our heroes.
Some fans on Twitter shared the sheer beauty of the film, pointing out the amazing design of certain scenes.
One tweet highlighted how the impressive performances in the film left viewers wanting more.
Fans also noted the ambitious crossover, which brought in many lead characters from across the MCU to work together for the first time.
You can watch Avengers: Infinity War, along with many of the MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel’s next cinematic outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will be in theatres this May 6.