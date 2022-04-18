‘Avengers: Infinity War’ getting lots of love online from MCU fans

Avengers: Infinity War is trending on Twitter as fans revisit the film four years after it was released to praise it as one of the gems of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film doesn’t always get as much of a look in as its sequel Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie globally (before Avatar took back its crown in 2021). Infinity War finally brought us the true threat of Thanos, a villain who had been introduced way back in the post-credits scene of The Avengers, and worlds collided as Earth’s mightiest heroes met the Guardians of the Galaxy in an effort to halt the mad Titan.

The 2018 film has been argued to be cinematically better than its successor. Empire magazine ranked it as the best MCU film and placed it in eighth place in their compilation of 100 greatest movies, with Endgame coming in at 22nd. Infinity War also has a slightly higher Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score, scoring 91 percent in comparison to Endgame‘s 90 percent.

The film was brutal from start to finish and left audiences with one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinematic history as half of our heroes were dusted by Thanos’ snap, their fates left uncertain while our remaining heroes were busy collecting the pieces of their present.

Fans look back at the film four years after its release in April 2018.

In addition to its upcoming fourth anniversary, fans are also gearing up for more Doctor Strange.

With Doctor Strange #MultiverseofMadness coming out in a few weeks and next week being the 4 YEAR anniversary of Infinity War, here is Doctor Strange vs Thanos. pic.twitter.com/8mknTxIiH1 — Jeremiah Skywalker© 🌙 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@WitterJeremiah) April 17, 2022

One user acknowledged that this was the film where the MCU let audiences know that things were getting serious for our heroes.

They really opened Infinity War with all of this. Like I knew it was finna be some shit. pic.twitter.com/NVqDInkdQo — Kash Sinn (@KvshSinn) April 15, 2022

Some fans on Twitter shared the sheer beauty of the film, pointing out the amazing design of certain scenes.

infinity war is trending so here’s some beautiful infinity war loki for yall pic.twitter.com/LlpMevDzRx — lemmy 🏴‍☠️🌙 (@LOKlUS) April 17, 2022

One tweet highlighted how the impressive performances in the film left viewers wanting more.

Infinity War is trending, as it should be. Watching it is like seeing a band play the tightest set ever, then it just ends and leaves you desperately wanting to see more — The Nerdbellion (@The_Nerdbellion) April 18, 2022

Fans also noted the ambitious crossover, which brought in many lead characters from across the MCU to work together for the first time.

therapist: and what do we say when we feel like this?



me: infinity War Is the most ambitious crossover event In history



therapist: Er- — memebot9000 (@memebot9000) April 18, 2022

Infinity war was literally the Peak MCU.



I think we all can agree on that. pic.twitter.com/bS7XxoSi4z — Obaid Abbasi🇵🇰 The Batman 😘 (@Superman_07_) April 18, 2022

You can watch Avengers: Infinity War, along with many of the MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel’s next cinematic outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will be in theatres this May 6.