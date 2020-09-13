Awesome Fast & Furious 9 Fan Poster Heads To Outer Space

There’s definitely a place for grounded and realistic stories in blockbuster cinema, but there’s also plenty of room for the sort of vehicular insanity and gravity-defying mayhem that you can only find in the Fast & Furious franchise. Not every mega budget studio epic has to try and emulate The Dark Knight, and by throwing common sense out of the window a decade ago, the adventures of Dominic Toretto and the gang became firmly established as perhaps the most purely enjoyable ongoing series in the business.

The plan is still to end the main story with the tenth installment, but with a Hobbs & Shaw sequel in development and multiple other spinoffs in the works, the Fast & Furious brand looks set to continue for a while yet. For now, though, there’s no point in even trying to guess how the culmination of The Fast Saga is going to play out, especially when the penultimate entry is already set to cross the final frontier.

Ludacris had previously hinted at it, but Michelle Rodriguez recently confirmed that F9 would indeed be heading to outer space, something that folks had always wanted to see but still thought would be a long shot, even for a franchise with such a loose grip on reality as it is. And now, an awesome new fan poster from BossLogic perfectly fits both the template and the tagline of the series while teasing a trip beyond the stars, as you can see below.

A spaceship is pretty much the only mode of transport that hasn’t been destroyed yet in a Fast & Furious movie, so audiences at least have that to look forward to when the movie finally hits theaters next year. No doubt the storyline explanation for how we get to that point is going to be just as illogical and ridiculous as fans have come to expect, too.