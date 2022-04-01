HBO Max’s Batgirl has been shooting on location in Glasgow, Scotland over the last few months and has given us some great insight into what the movie will be like. We’ve seen Leslie Grace in full costume, practical stunts being performed, lots of set dressing that fleshes out the DCEU, and some very fun in-universe newspapers. But now it appears that the shoot is coming to an end, with Grace marking the occasion by posting a hilarious Instagram video.

Check it out:

In the video, Grace pays tribute to her Glaswegian assistants. Judging by this she seems to have a great relationship with them, with her driver saying “Leslie Grace you are a disgrace” and “You’ve got a face for radio!” which — it should be emphasized — is good-natured ribbing that’s pretty much the height of affection in Glasgow.

With Batgirl now in the can and heading into post-production, expect to see some kind of teaser trailer over the next few months. We know that J.K. Simmons is reprising his Justice League role as Commissioner Gordon, with Brendan Fraser playing B-tier Batman villain Firefly, and Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne/Batman, so expect some interesting multiversal shenanigans.

But their is one potential problem — with The Flash now delayed until June 23, 2023, the chronology of Keaton’s Batman’s entry into the DCEU may be muddled. The original plan was for him to debut in The Flash and then reprise the role in Batgirl. But now, as the latter is all set to debut sooner the stories of both may have to be reworked.

All of this means that even though Grace may have finished work on principal photography in Glasgow, we can expect her to be back in her Batsuit for reshoots over the summer.

Batgirl will release on HBO Max in late 2022.