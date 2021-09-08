Batgirl Star Teases Barbara Gordon’s Journey In HBO Max Movie

It’s been a long time coming, but Batgirl is finally gearing up to start production, with many of the major pieces having fallen into place over the last few months. It was four and a half years ago that Joss Whedon was initially tasked to write and direct a standalone outing for Barbara Gordon, but the project is completely unrecognizable in its current state.

Birds of Prey, The Flash and all-round DCEU veteran Christina Hodson penned the script, with in-demand directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah signing on to direct Batgirl as their first film since the smash hit Bad Boys for Life. After an extensive casting search, Leslie Grace was hired to headline the HBO Max exclusive, while J.K. Simmons entering talks to return as Commissioner Gordon even ties it to the SnyderVerse.

In a new interview, Grace teased the journey that’s ahead for Barbara, and the actress admits that it’s a struggle she identifies with on both a personal and professional level.

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle. So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Production on Batgirl is reportedly expected to begin before the year is out, with an eye to releasing on HBO Max towards the end of 2022. On the big screen, the DCEU has experienced mixed critical and commercial fortunes, but there’s enough talent involved in the fan favorite’s solo debut to generate plenty of optimism.

The advent of Warner Bros.’ in-house streaming service has opened the door for the studio to take bigger creative risks and position lesser-known characters at the forefront of their own adventures, with Batgirl, Blue Beetle and Black Canary three widely popular candidates chosen to lead the charge.