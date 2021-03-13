The Batman’s Secret Villain Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight won’t have it easy in his debut outing, as The Batman is set to pit the Caped Crusader against three of Gotham’s most notorious supervillains – Penguin (Colin Farrell), Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Not to mention crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). It’s clear that director Matt Reeves wants to establish a world where many of the hero’s foes already exist, then, and at least one more comic book villain aside from those mentioned above could feature in the movie, too.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that Jervis Tetch AKA the Mad Hatter has a secret role in The Batman. The outlet’s source was unable to reveal the nature of his part in the film or how much screen time he’ll have, but we can apparently look forward to seeing Hatter make his big screen debut. As GFR mentions in their article, this intel also corroborates what We Got This Covered reported in 2019.

Debuting way back in 1948, Mad Hatter was originally more of a goofy nuisance than a threat but he’s transformed into a darker, much more unhinged individual over time. In particular, he’s known for his mind control devices that allow him to mentally enslave his victims. He’s previously been played by the likes of David Wayne (Batman ’66), Roddy McDowall (Batman: The Animated Series), Peter MacNicol (Arkham games) and Benedict Samuel (Gotham).

Tetch doesn’t have the level of pop culture recognition to be a main villain in a Batman movie, but DC fans would love it if the creepy criminal turned up for even a cameo in Reeves’ picture. Other familiar faces such as Scarecrow, Bane or Hush have also been linked to the film at various points, but it’s possible plans have changed across its lengthy, COVID-19-extended production period.

In any case, The Batman is due to hit theaters in a year’s time on March 4th, 2022, and it sounds like you can expect a whole lot of villains to show up in the pic.