Best Action Movies On Amazon Prime

All of us have used Amazon at one or another. From ordering groceries to buying the latest gadgets. The supersite has something for everyone.

In the last several years, Amazon via its Prime Video streaming service has made critically acclaimed original series and films such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Jack Ryan must-watch television. You can get Prime Video for either a monthly subscription of $8.99 per month (plus taxes) or you can purchase it for an annual fee of $119 (plus taxes). The award-winning programming and hit films are well worth the fee.

So, if you need some great examples of great action films currently on Amazon Prime, sit back, relax with some popcorn and check out some of these films.

I’m Your Woman

In this 1970’s Crime Drama, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, star Rachel Brosnahan plays a woman on the run after her husband goes missing when a deal goes bad. The film also stars Frankie Faison and Arinze Kene.

Minority Report

Set in Washington, DC in the year 2054, thanks to psychic technology, the police can arrest and convict murderers before they commit their crimes. As the head of his police unit, Tom Cruise is a man who is accused of a future murder of a man who he hasn’t met yet. The film also stars Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton. The film’s source is from a novella by the great science fiction writer Philip K. Dick

Fist of Fury

This 1972 Bruce Lee film is an action classic. Directed by Lo Wei, Lee plays a man named Chen Zheng who fights to save the honor of the Chinese after his master’s death. Look out for a special appearance from Jackie Chan who plays a student in the film.

Aeon Flux

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron plays the futuristic operative Aeon Flux who is fighting totalitarian rule in Earth’s only city in the 25th Century. The 2005 film also stars Johnny Lee Miller.

Armageddon

In this 1998 hit, Bruce Willis and his misfit team of core drillers are hired by NASA to stop an asteroid that is heading for Earth. Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thorton are also a part of this star-studded cast.

The Tomorrow War

This action-filled adventure stars Chris Pratt who is transported 30 years into the future to save the world from an alien invasion. The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, and a scene-stealing Sam Richardson.

36th Chamber of Shaolin

In this 1978 hit, also known as The Master Killer or Shaolin Master Killer, Gordon Liu as legendary martial arts disciple San Te, who trains in the temple’s 35 chambers after the Manchu government kills his family and friends after the rebellion.

Guns Akimbo

Daniel Radcliffe stars in this little-known action comedy as a man who acquires a set of new skills in order to save his ex-girlfriend from some kidnappers. Ned Dennehy and Samara Weaving also star.

Unhinged

In this action-suspense film, a young woman is terrorized by a mentally ill man, played by Oscar-winner Russell Crowe, after a road-range incident. Caren Pistorius and Gabriel Bateman also star in the seat of your pants flick.

We hope you find an action film or two to check out from our Best Action Movies on Prime Video list. If you’re searching for actions films, be sure to check out Prime Video’s originals. They are created by Amazon Studios and creative new action series and films appear each month.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.