Best Winter Snow Day Movies On Prime

Winter snow days are perfect for binge watching movies. We’ve compiled a few films that will make you feel warm inside and out, no matter how cold it may be outside your home!

These movies will make you laugh, cry, question yourself, and remember why you fell in love with the characters in the first place. Each film listed here has something special to offer. Check out this list of memorable winter snow day movies we curated on Prime Video, and pick a movie or two (or three) to watch during your next chilly day off!

Snow Day

When one overnight snowfall blocks all the roads, kids get a day with no school. To Hal, that’s the perfect opportunity to spend a day with his crush and perhaps start a romantic relationship. This is a fun, young adult comedy featuring young Mark Weber in a story with plenty of laughs, snow, and adventure.

Moonstruck

Cher and Nicolas Cage star in a quintessential ’80s romantic comedy. Cher plays a widowed woman called Loretta, who gets herself in a complicated situation. Loretta is a New York bookkeeper who agrees to marry an older man, but falls in love with another who just so happens to be her fiancé’s brother.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

This beloved romantic comedy starring Renee Zellweger follows a young woman as she navigates her way through love and life in London. The story centers around Bridget, who decides to chronicle her struggles to shed weight and quit smoking. As Bridget tries to navigate romance with Mark Darcy, we watch as she battles temptation and self-confidence issues.



The Hateful Eight

An eclectic group of bounty hunters seeks refuge from a blizzard in a saloon in post-Civil War Wyoming. The storm soon gets worse, and all sorts of problems come out. Can these eight individuals work together to survive?

The Woman in Black

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Arthur Kipps, a junior solicitor who has been asked to settle the affairs of Alice Drablow. Upon arrival, Arthur starts seeing things that should not be possible and concludes that the house might be haunted. Soon, the solicitor does not know how dangerous a spirit can be.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia. It’s lighthearted and fun but also full of adventure and excitement. Upon finding a secret passage inside their closet, kids go to a strange, magical land with giants, dwarves, and other creatures. Follow four kids in their adventure to save a mystical world from an evil witch.

Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At His New Christmas Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Winter snow movies can be a great way to deal with being inside for long periods. The list above doesn’t focus on a genre. It includes adventures, comedy, and even some romance from Prime Video’s catalog, and we hope it helps you the next time you’re snowed in.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.