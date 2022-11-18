‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ keeps on winning, passing another huge box office milestone

A week has passed since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theaters and the film just hit another milestone at the box office. If this keeps up, the sequel could surpass the 2018 original film by the end of 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel’s newest blockbuster earned more than $400 million at the global box office. If we break down the numbers, $231.2 million was from the film’s domestic release. Meanwhile, $187.2 million was earned overseas. Hollywood Reporter predicts that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could break $550 million by the end of this weekend as it’s expected to gross an extra $70 million domestically.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was praised for being a Marvel standalone film without any ‘multiverse’ story plots. The film managed to tribute the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020, while also continuing the MCU’s main story. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received high praise from both critics and audiences, with an average score of 84 and 95 percent respectively.

Fans have also acknowledged the spectacular performance of Angela Bassett and it was reported that she may be eligible for an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. If she does, that would make Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the first MCU film to receive a nomination from the Academy.

At the moment, there hasn’t been any news if Black Panther will receive the third film. The film’s director, Ryan Coogler said to the press that he has “no idea” what he’s going to do next. However, the film credits have stated that the Black Panther will be back. We just don’t know when or where.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now showing in theaters.