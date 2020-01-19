Black Widow Leak May’ve Revealed The Movie’s Big Twist

Are you impatiently waiting for Black Widow to arrive so that you can find out what happens in Scarlett Johansson’s first solo outing in the MCU? Then you might want to check out the glut of leaked plot details that just dropped over on 4Chan. Sure, this is 4Chan we’re talking about and it may eventually be proven wrong, but much of the intel being shared does have a ring of truth to it. Given that, proceed with caution if you’re spoiler-phobic, as we’re about to dive into what’s apparently the film’s big twist.

As previously reported, the leak claims that Taskmaster will be unveiled as O-T Fagbenle’s character Mason, Natasha Romanoff’s ex. But this isn’t even the biggest revelation of the movie, as Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) will later be revealed as a traitor. In an intriguing development, it’s said that Melina and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) are secretly working with Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt).

This connection to Ross is allegedly continued in the first of Black Widow’s two post-credits scenes. According to the leaker, it features Yelena and Taskmaster meeting with Ross and handing him a flash-drive that’s somehow been involved in the plot. From there, Ross tells them that things are just getting started.

In other words, it sounds like this movie will be the one to do the heavy-lifting for the coming of the Thunderbolts. There’s been a lot of talk of late of Ross’ team of supervillains being brought into the MCU, so this makes a lot of sense. WGTC’s own sources have also pointed to BW setting up the formation of the group. And it seems we can expect both Yelena and Taskmaster among their roster. It’s currently unclear whether Melina could be part of the team as well, or even if she makes it out of the film alive, but we’ll find out when Black Widow reaches theaters on May 1st.