Blasphemous MCU hot take asks if Kevin Feige should be replaced

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic in the slightest to say that the entire entertainment industry as we know it today would be unrecognizable were it not for the impact of one man; that person being Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige.

What makes it all the more remarkable is that the super-producer was only 33 years old when he was first named Marvel Studios’ president of production back in early 2007, where he seized the reins with an idea in mind that was as ambitious as it was unprecedented. Fast forward 14 years, and his cinematic universe is the franchise to end all franchises.

As the MCU continues to expand, though, Feige has had to recruit more and more lieutenants to help shoulder the workload, which is completely understandable when there are currently more than 30 film and television projects currently in the works. However, one intrepid fan has put forth one of the spiciest takes imaginable on Reddit, after asking if the shared superhero saga would be better off without him.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































Click to zoom

To be fair, the poster is being absolutely roasted to a crisp in the comments for offering an opinion that’s nothing short of ludicrous. Ignoring that, a quick glance over at the revolving door of high-level executives to have passed through Warner Bros.’ DCEU at various points since its inception is perhaps the single best indicator at how difficult it is to whip such a monolithic blockbuster operation into shape.

Without Kevin Feige, there is no MCU, and it’s pretty much as simple as that.