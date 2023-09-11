Both sides of Taika Waititi on full display as his latest movie that shot 4 years ago gets tepid reviews and a standing ovation all at once

Regardless of what a militant band of Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters would try and have you believe, one misfiring comic book adaptation does not make a bad director overnight, and Taika Waititi boasts a track record of success that’s comparable to any filmmaker of the 21st Century.

If that sounds hyperbolic, then you need only look through his vast filmography across screens both big and small as a writer, director, producer, and occasional actor to see evidence to the contrary piled sky high, but it remains up for debate as to whether or not the long-delayed Next Goal Wins will get him back on track.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Cameras started rolling on the feelgood sports comedy all the way back in late 2019, but the end product won’t be arriving in theaters until November. It did recently hold its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, though, where it’s been greeted with a myriad of critical responses that range from the enthusiastic to the apathetic, although it did at least secure a standing ovation.

'Next Goal Wins' Review: Taika Waititi's Soccer Film Sacrifices Sincerity for Self-Conscious Humor https://t.co/c66deKy7kE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 11, 2023

‘Next Goal Wins’ Review: Taika Waititi Does a Lame ‘Ted Lasso’ Riff in American Samoa-Set Soccer Comedy – Variety https://t.co/gs6OeObEfh — Dubai Life Coach – Lee Levy (@dubailifecoach) September 11, 2023

'Next Goal Wins' Review: Taika Waititi Razzes Incompetent Soccer Teamhttps://t.co/yf38LbiYGv — News Tron (@mejo7600) September 11, 2023

Next Goal Wins TIFF Review: Taika Waititi's Weakest Movie Yet Is a Conventional Crowd-Pleaserhttps://t.co/waMYrmpP69 — Usa Jaun News (@UsaJaun) September 11, 2023

There’s a chance Next Goal Wins could become a dark horse contender for awards season glory, regardless of the consensus failing to form into a cohesive positive or negative as of yet. Of course, that isn’t a barometer of success that Waititi appears to be particularly interested in despite having an Academy Award of his own under his belt, with the self-effacing New Zealander making a typically tongue-in-cheek effort to drum up awareness for the project by dubbing himself as a “loser” in the early marketing.

Thor 5 might send shivers down the spine, but a return to his roots might be precisely what the doctor ordered.