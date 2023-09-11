Home Marvel

‘Brie doesn’t even look like Brie’: ‘The Marvels’ marketing comes under fire for making Brie Larson unrecognizable

Interesting tactic, Marvel.

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in 'The Marvels'
Screenshot via Marvel Studios

The Marvels is facing something of an uphill battle this fall as the MCU’s final movie of 2023 is releasing amid the strikes, meaning that its ensemble A-list cast won’t be able to help promote it. Director Nia DaCosta is already admitting that she’s nervous to be doing all the heavy-lifting herself, so it really all comes down to the promotion to make the best use of leading lady Brie Larson — who steered Captain Marvel to over $1 billion at the box office, don’t forget — in order to hook in audiences.

And yet some eyebrow-raising theater standees for The Marvels have left fans roasting them over how they’ve apparently airbrushed Larson so much that she looks nothing like herself. One Redditer shared an image of a triptych of standees they spotted in the wild, depicting Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, Larson’s Carol Danvers, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. While Parris managed to escape unscathed, many people noted that there’s something distinctively off about the other two stars’ appearances.

Screenshot via Reddit

“Brie doesn’t even look like Brie,” one commenter accurately complained.

Comment
byu/19thScorpion from discussion
inmarvelstudios

Another went even further to claim, “It looks like someone photoshopped Vin Diesel into Brie Larson.”

Comment
byu/19thScorpion from discussion
inmarvelstudios

That sounds faintly terrifying, but, hey, Groot with Captain Marvel powers could be fun.

Comment
byu/19thScorpion from discussion
inmarvelstudios

“Who is that? Because that does not look like Brie Larson,” snipped another. “Maybe her sister, Gouda Larson?” Oof, talk about a cheesy pun…

Comment
byu/19thScorpion from discussion
inmarvelstudios

Marvel has long come under fire for its dodgy poster photshopping, and maybe there’s something strangely comforting about the fact that this is one thing we can rely on the MCU to continue doing amid the constant upheaval of the Multiverse Saga. Nevertheless, obscuring the faces of its cast when they are sadly unable to promote the movie themselves come November is perhaps not the smartest move for The Marvels to make.

Avatar
About the author

Christian Bone

Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for a full decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. He can usually be found writing about anything Marvel or DC. And yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles'.