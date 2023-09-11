‘Brie doesn’t even look like Brie’: ‘The Marvels’ marketing comes under fire for making Brie Larson unrecognizable

The Marvels is facing something of an uphill battle this fall as the MCU’s final movie of 2023 is releasing amid the strikes, meaning that its ensemble A-list cast won’t be able to help promote it. Director Nia DaCosta is already admitting that she’s nervous to be doing all the heavy-lifting herself, so it really all comes down to the promotion to make the best use of leading lady Brie Larson — who steered Captain Marvel to over $1 billion at the box office, don’t forget — in order to hook in audiences.

And yet some eyebrow-raising theater standees for The Marvels have left fans roasting them over how they’ve apparently airbrushed Larson so much that she looks nothing like herself. One Redditer shared an image of a triptych of standees they spotted in the wild, depicting Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, Larson’s Carol Danvers, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. While Parris managed to escape unscathed, many people noted that there’s something distinctively off about the other two stars’ appearances.

Screenshot via Reddit

“Brie doesn’t even look like Brie,” one commenter accurately complained.

Another went even further to claim, “It looks like someone photoshopped Vin Diesel into Brie Larson.”

That sounds faintly terrifying, but, hey, Groot with Captain Marvel powers could be fun.

“Who is that? Because that does not look like Brie Larson,” snipped another. “Maybe her sister, Gouda Larson?” Oof, talk about a cheesy pun…

Marvel has long come under fire for its dodgy poster photshopping, and maybe there’s something strangely comforting about the fact that this is one thing we can rely on the MCU to continue doing amid the constant upheaval of the Multiverse Saga. Nevertheless, obscuring the faces of its cast when they are sadly unable to promote the movie themselves come November is perhaps not the smartest move for The Marvels to make.