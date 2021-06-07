Brie Larson’s Reportedly Been Promised That She’ll Be The New Face Of The MCU

The question of who will be the new face of the Marvel universe, after both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have said goodbye to their iconic roles as Iron Man and Captain America, is one that fans have been asking for two years now. There are a few contenders, based on both star power and comic book history, and right at the top of the list is Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson. And sure enough, a new report is claiming the job is hers.

Giant Freakin Robot is sharing that their trusted sources have informed them of a promise Kevin Feige has made to the Oscar-winning star. Allegedly, the Marvel Studios president has told Larson that she’ll be the face of the MCU going forward. Any more than that has yet to be revealed, but GFR speculates that Feige has made this promise in order to keep Brie focused on the franchise, rather than risk her start looking to leave Carol Danvers behind.

From what we know, that doesn’t seem to be too likely, though, as the Room star seems just as pumped as ever about portraying the heroine in the MCU – see her recent training video that proves how hard she’s working for upcoming sequel The Marvels. That said, we do know that she’s set on finding a part in the Star Wars saga, and possibly some other franchises, too. But you’d think that being assured she’s the number one Avenger around would keep Larson committed to the House of Ideas.

The fact that The Marvels will pair Carol up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) generated various theories and rumors (including a few from GFR, in fact) that Marvel was losing faith in Larson, but it seems those earlier reports may’ve been wrong. Especially if you take into account that the first Captain Marvel earned over $1 billion at the box office. Given that kind of cash, it’s no wonder that Brie Larson might be the next face of the MCU.