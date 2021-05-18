Brie Larson Reportedly Pushing To Join Star Trek Franchise

Brie Larson is already one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to her turn as Captain Marvel in the MCU, but it seems the Oscar-winning actress has set her sights on joining a few more popular franchises. Her interest in the Star Wars saga is well documented, but a new report is pointing to Larson wanting to board the Star Trek universe, too.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, the Avengers: Endgame star is currently pushing for some kind of role in Paramount’s Trek franchise. Given everything the studio has in the works, though, it’s hard to narrow down exactly where Larson could end up appearing. Likewise, GFR also writes that it’s unclear if the actress is looking to stick with the franchise for the long-term or if she simply wants to take a one-and-done role so that she can tick it off her bucket list.

Given her star power, we can assume she’s circling some movie project that’s in development. Likewise, the outlet states that, considering her stature in the industry, Larson must be angling to get herself a leading role rather than a supporting or minor one. Could the Carol Danvers actress be on the verge of becoming the next Starfleet captain?

Paramount is attempting to relaunch the Trek film series in various ways, including a reboot from Noah Hawley, the Chris Hemsworth-starring Star Trek 4 and even something with J.J. Abrams. It’s also worth noting that tipster Daniel Richtman has shared that a female-led movie is in the works. If this intel lines up with what GFR has been hearing, then that could well be the project that Larson is circling.

As for her Star Wars ambitions, it might just be possible that Brie Larson is in talks for the part of Mara Jade. While we wait for her to show up in either or both franchises, though, she’ll return as Captain Marvel in November 2022’s The Marvels.