Paramount Reportedly Developing Female-Led Star Trek Movie

The mere mention of the word ‘female-driven’ is enough to send shivers down the spines of a very vocal subsection of many fandoms, but in the case of Star Trek, you’d imagine that the notion would play a little better among the diehards given the sheer volume of well-rounded, three-dimensional and in many cases iconic women to have held significant roles in the long-running sci-fi franchise over the decades.

Communications Officer Nyota Uhura, Captain Kathryn Janeway, Major Kira Nerys, Seven of Nine, Jadzia Dax, B’Elanna Torres, Deanna Troi, Tasha Yar and Beverly Crusher are just a handful of the notable names to have had either important positions or driven major storylines across the various iterations of Star Trek, while Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham has led Discovery since its inception, with the fourth season set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that a female-driven Star Trek movie is in the works, but the tipster doesn’t expound any further than that as to whether it’s a theatrical effort or a streaming exclusive, one of the two mysterious feature films hailing from Bad Robot or even any of the additional five that he previously claimed were on the table.

Of course, we should point out that Richtman has also reported that majorly female-driven projects for Star Wars, Netflix’s Extraction universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Terminator, Predator and even The A-Team are all in development over the last few months, so it’s by no means a guarantee that this will happen, but at least Star Trek has plenty of previous experience dating back a very long time with putting women at the forefront of a narrative. As such, it’s hardly the sort of thing that’ll see the internet up in arms should it come to fruition.