Brie Larson Reportedly Still Wants Another Solo Captain Marvel Movie After The Marvels

Benedict Cumberbatch may have only signed on for two, but any star that’s set to lead their own standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise tends to agree to a deal for three solo movies, and any number of cameo appearances across the shared mythology after that.

They might have renegotiated several times over, but Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and Paul Rudd all signed up for trilogies of their own, as did the entire principal cast of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. So it’s with absolutely no surprise whatsoever that insider Daniel Richtman now offers that Brie Larson wants another solo effort after The Marvels.

“Brie still wants her own solo Cap Marvel movie after The Marvels,” he says.

While some folks may be pushing the narrative that Carol Danvers has been downgraded by having her name ever so slightly removed from the title, leading to all sorts of conspiracy theories that it’s down to the continual backlash against her, nobody said the same thing about Rudd for Ant-Man and the Wasp, or Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman for that matter.

Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau took fourth billing in WandaVision and didn’t even appear in all nine episodes, while Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel is an unknown actress playing a character that a lot of non-comics readers won’t be familiar with at all, so make no mistake about it, The Marvels is still going to be marketed heavily on the back of Larson headlining the billion-dollar first installment – even if the rebranding hints towards more of a team-up.

While the specifics of the Academy Award winner’s deal weren’t revealed, we do know that she signed a seven-picture contract and The Marvels will only be her third, so there’s going to be at least one more project down the line where Captain Marvel will be positioned front and center.