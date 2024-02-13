Can I buy the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ best friends necklace?

Our favorite celebs often kickstart fresh fashion trends, but it’s rare that fictional characters are behind a new style’s emergence. Rare, but certainly not unheard of. While Taylor Swift prompts the return of friendship bracelets and getups drowning in sparkles, it seems the one and only Deadpool is prompting a trend of his own. The Merc with a Mouth is hard at work bringing back his own jewelry trend, but your wrists will likely remain clear with this one.

As audiences were flooding to the web to set their sights upon the first official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, was gleefully riding the hype wave. He posted several teasers about the flick to his Twitter account, including a simple shot that would spur widespread demand for a very simple product: The charming little friendship necklace displayed on the teaser poster. The item is classic ’90s friendship necklace, complete with two halves of a broken heart — one Deadpool, one Wolvie, and my life won’t be complete until I own one.

Is the Deadpool & Wolverine friendship necklace for sale?

The Deadpool & Wolverine friendship necklace displayed on Reynold’s coy little teaser very much appears to be part of a straightforward film poster, but there’s a catch. Typically we would assume that no such product exists, except this one does. We’ve already seen the real deal out in the world, worn by none other than Reynold’s stunning wife, Blake Lively.

Reynolds shared a snapshot of his wife enjoying the 58th Super Bowl on his Instagram, and zeroed in on a very specific item of jewelry: The pair of Deadpool and Wolverine charms — exact replicas of those shown in Reynold’s teaser — clasped to a simple bracelet.

Image via @vancityreynolds/Instagram

PEOPLE. This is not a drill: The charms exist, and it seems they can decorate any jewelery item of your choosing. I’m partial to earrings, and I can’t help but think they’d make a perfect set, so where on earth can I buy some for myself?

A few online sites already offer their own versions of the charms, keen on pulling in cash from the legion of fans clamoring for some Marvel-themed friendship jewelry, but I’d practice extreme caution when purchasing from these retailers. For one, they’re not well-known sites, which could spell a scam, and for another these products almost certainly have a copyright on them, which means those items are likely to disappear, and disappear quick. Disney don’t play.

Instead, our best move is likely to simply wait. The fact that these charms exist in the real world — thanks, Blake — and the massive fan interest they’ve already seen essentially guarantees that they’ll come available for purchase eventually. They’re not available from any of the main online retailers yet, but as the movie’s release inches closer we suspect they’ll start cropping up. The absolute moment those beautiful charms are available to purchase I’ll be in line to secure one for myself, and I’ll head back to update this article so you can get your hands on one too.