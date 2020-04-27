New Capone Images Tease Tom Hardy’s Transformation Into The Crime Boss

From the moment he dissolved into the role of Charles Bronson back in 2008, Tom Hardy has carved out a string of intense character studies ranging from MMA fighters to the infamous Kray Twins.

But his latest venture takes things to an entirely new level – and it’s coming sooner than you think. With the Coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on just about every facet of the film industry, Vertical Entertainment recently swooped in to offer Hardy and director Josh Trank a VOD lifeline for Capone, the sprawling crime drama in which Hardy takes on the role of America’s most notorious gangster.

Previously titled Fonzo, the star-studded biopic is now due to release via digital platforms on May 12th, and to stoke excitement, the Powers That Be have unveiled not one, but two hard-hitting posters for Capone.

Coming to us by way of Tom Hardy’s Instagram account (h/t ScreenRant), each image brings us that little bit closer to the actor’s latest character study.

New Images For Capone Tease Tom Hardy's Upcoming Crime Epic 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, in a perfect world, we would’ve been given the chance to see Capone projected onto the big screen. Nevertheless, this still promises to be a riveting experience, with Josh Trank’s drama set to delve deep into the “ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist,” having earned a reputation as “the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore.” The story will be told in retrospect, too, as Tom Hardy’s former kingpin recounts his harrowing and violent memories after serving an 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta.

Also starring Linda Cardellini as Mae Capone and Jack Lowden as FBI Agent Crawford, Capone is due to drop on VOD platforms on May 12th, and will become the latest big-name title to skip theaters entirely amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While some studios have taken straight-to-digital off the table (see: Marvel Studios for Black Widow and Warner Bros. for Wonder Woman 1984), others are adapting to the current situation.