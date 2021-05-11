Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Include Flashbacks To Peggy’s Time

Captain America 4 is coming. Despite Anthony Mackie’s attempts to downplay the news, evidence suggests that he will be getting his own movie following Sam Wilson stepping up as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Seeing as the film is being written by Falcon scribers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, it seems we can expect it to pick up a lot of threads from the hit Disney Plus show.

It’s also possible that it’ll bring back some key characters from the Steve Rogers trilogy, as well. We’re hearing from our reliable sources – the same ones that told us the Guardians were appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, long before that was confirmed – that Captain America 4 will feature flashbacks to Peggy Carter’s time. The story, we’re told, will include scenes that hark back to Peggy’s younger days and the S.H.I.E.L.D. co-founder will feature.

This isn’t all that surprising. Many of Hayley Atwell’s appearances in the MCU come via flashbacks, including her cameos in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the opening scene of Ant-Man. What this tells us is that Cap 4 will revisit S.H.I.E.L.D.’s past for some reason. Could this be to do with a young Isaiah Bradley and his time as a super-soldier in the Korean War? How much did S.H.I.E.L.D. know about his terrible treatment?

It’s important to note that we’ve heard no mention of Steve coming back along with Peggy at this stage, though Evans may well appear in a different capacity. This fits with the way Falcon sidestepped the issue of confirming whether Old Man Steve spent his life married to Peggy in the prime timeline or a divergent one. If only Peggy appears on her own for her flashbacks in Captain America 4 that keeps the matter ambiguous and the fans guessing.

Hayley Atwell will next reprise her fan favorite role in the series premiere of Marvel’s What If… animated anthology series, which will explore what would happen if Peggy had received the super-serum instead of Steve.