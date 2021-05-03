Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Set The Stage For Sam Vs. [SPOILERS]

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s villains have tended to be split into three distinct camps, and only rarely does the world’s biggest and most popular franchise venture outside of its antagonistic wheelhouse.

There’s the ‘shady businessman with evil intentions’ we’ve seen in the Iron Man trilogy and both Ant-Man blockbusters, the ‘mirror version of the hero with similar powers but a much different goal’ glimpsed in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: The First Avenger, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as the ‘mentor or father figure gone rogue’ used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the project was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Captain America 4 could be looking to combine at least two of the three by positioning Sharon Carter’s Power Broker as the big bad of Sam Wilson’s solo debut, for which the stage has already been set during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

She definitely ticks the sinister entrepreneur box having risen to the top of Madripoor’s criminal underworld, and you could call her a twisted mirror version of Sam given that they’re both regular people without superpowers that used their connections to Steve Rogers and the government to lend them a big assist in very different fashions, one heading down the path of heroism and the other setting up shop to continue brokering power behind the scenes.

Naturally, Sharon will no doubt use her position of influence and sway to present some serious obstacles for the MCU’s new Captain America to overcome, but having fought to see her pardoned, you can guarantee he’ll be pissed when he eventually discovers her secret double life.