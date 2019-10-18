Captain Marvel 2’s Title May Have Been Revealed

There’ve been a lot of rumors and speculation swirling around Captain Marvel 2 lately and while many of these questions still don’t have answers, we may now at least know the title for the highly-anticipated sequel.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us about that Arrow spinoff back in March, and that a She-Hulk show was happening back in April, not to mention that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – one potential title that’s currently being tossed around at the studio is Captain Marvel: Secret Invasion. We should stress, however, that we’ve been told this is subject to change and may not be what the final moniker ends up being.

It is one option though and from what we understand, it’s what the project’s currently being referred to as. That being said, it’s important to remember how quickly things can change. After all, we know that Endgame had a few different titles before they arrived at that one.

All things considered, though, Secret Invasion makes sense to use as the moniker, given the information we already have about the flick. We know that Captain Marvel 2 will set up a secret invasion of Earth by the Kree and not, as many may have expected, the Skrulls. The sequel will apparently be set mostly in the present day, too, and while some of it’s going to take place here on Earth, the majority will unfold in the cosmos.

The storyline, meanwhile, will apparently address how those Kree that appear human are attempting to conquer the planet from within. This plot was already hinted at during Spider-Man: Far From Home as Nick Fury quickly mentioned the fact that there are Kree sleeper cells on Earth. Though this line may’ve seemed unimportant at the time, it clearly foreshadowed what looks like a big plot point for Captain Marvel and the MCU moving forward.

Of course, everything is subject to change as the movie continues to develop, but it seems like this is where the film is headed as of right now. When exactly we’ll see it in theaters is another matter entirely, as Brie Larson says she isn’t sure when Captain Marvel 2 will happen, but it’s rumored to be arriving some time in 2023. As always, watch this space for more.