Carol Reportedly Returning For Rick’s Walking Dead Movies

Rick Grimes’ story is not over yet, not by a long shot. Andrew Lincoln is set to return as the Brave Man for a whole trilogy of Walking Dead movies that will follow what happened to him after he was flown away from Alexandria in a helicopter. Despite being taken miles away from his loved ones, though, many familiar characters are believed to appear in the films in some form.

We already know that Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cailey Fleming will feature in the Rick Grimes trilogy at some point and now, we have one more name to add to the list. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and a third National Treasure movie is in the works, both of which were correct – say that Melissa McBride will likewise appear as Carol in the films.

We can’t narrow down which of the three she’ll show up in yet, but she will be in at least one of them we’ve been told. It only makes sense to include her somehow, too. After all, McBride is one of the few long-serving characters left in the franchise, with a lot of shared history with Rick. She’s also proven to be a crossover character before, having starred in the Fear the Walking Dead season 4 premiere, which also featured Lincoln.

As we recently reported, some early plot details for the movies have begun to trickle out. For instance, we’ve heard that Rick will have been taken to a community led by scientists endeavoring to find a cure for the walker virus. They seem to be good guys, then, but Grimes will discover that their methods aren’t so ethical, as they’re conducting experiments on living humans.

As with all things Walking Dead, amidst the global pandemic, the first movie has been delayed, but AMC still plans to go ahead with the trilogy in time. And as soon as we learn more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.