Catwoman Shows Off Her Mask In Leaked Batman Promo Art

Matt Reeves admitted that The Batman will be something of an origin story for the three villains involved in the reboot, making Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight a veteran by comparison seeing as the movie picks up during his second year on the job as Gotham City’s resident nocturnal vigilante.

Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Paul Dano’s Riddler and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman are all at the beginning of their criminal careers, with Oswald Cobblepot not yet going by his most famous moniker, while Edward Nashton and Selina Kyle have been seen sporting costumes that give off distinctly DIY vibes.

Some fans were dismayed at the apparent lack of effort put into the design of Catwoman’s look, in particular, which is essentially a black onesie with a balaclava bearing cat ears. Promo art from The Batman has been appearing everywhere over the last couple of weeks, and as you can see from the image below, the latest leak isn’t going to assuage any doubts that the minority have over the feline favorite’s ensemble.

Of course, we’ve already heard that Catwoman will be getting an advanced and upgraded suit by the time the credits roll, which might even come via Wayne Enterprises, but each live-action interpretation of the character has always put its own spin on Selina’s outfit, whether it’s Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic Batman Returns look or Anne Hathaway’s more practical and tactical attire in The Dark Knight Rises via Halle Berry’s S&M getup in the disastrous box office bomb. Kravitz is a great actress and The Batman looks hugely promising based on nothing but the teaser trailer, so judgement should be withheld until we get a much better glimpse at her in action.