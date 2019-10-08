Catwoman Will Get Her Own Spinoff Movie After The Batman

The Batman is expected to be a big restart of the Bat-mythos in the DCEU, with Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight. Not only that, but recent reports have pointed to director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. planning on creating a whole trilogy around the star as well as developing multiple spinoffs for his sidekicks, like Batgirl and Nightwing. Now, we’ve learned of another one we can add to the list, as a standalone movie for Catwoman is also on the way.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill would be in The Batman and that Robert Pattinson had beaten out Nicholas Hoult for the role of the Dark Knight – that WB wants to give Selina Kyle her own spinoff following The Batman. To clarify, this wouldn’t be another Joker-like production with a different star attached, such as the Mr. Freeze movie we’re hearing is in the works. Instead, sources are saying this will be a direct offshoot from the Pattinson franchise with the same actress from The Batman returning for their own movie.

As for who this actress will be, that’s yet to be officially confirmed. It’s believed that Reeves wants a “Zoe Kravitz-type” for Catwoman, though Kravitz herself is too busy to take the role. Recent reports point to the intention being to find a woman of color to play the character and we’ve heard that Tessa Thompson, Alexandra Shipp and Rihanna (who’s also up for Poison Ivy) are all on the wishlist.

Obviously, Catwoman has had her own solo movie before in the form of the colossal stinker that is the 2004 Pitof film starring Halle Berry. The shape of the superhero genre is much different from what it was in those days, though, with female-led comic book films on the rise, so WB must have faith that the character’s iconic nature will mean that, this time around, the venture will work out more successfully.

In any case, some Catwoman casting news should come our way in the near future and as soon as we learn who may be taking on the role in The Batman, we’ll be sure to let you know.