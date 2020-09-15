Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest In South Carolina

We’re now a couple of weeks out from Chadwick Boseman‘s tragic death and fans around the world are still reeling. The Black Panther star was an inspiration to millions, admired and respected within Hollywood and no doubt had a very long and promising career ahead of him. And it’s not hard to see why.

Right up until his final days, Boseman was doing everything he could to make sure that he lived up to the reputation set by his iconic performance as T’Challa, never letting his illness get in the way of his work or doing what he felt needed to be done.

And now, as the world continues to mourn, it’s being reported that the beloved actor has been laid to rest. Boseman was buried near South Carolina on September 3rd, according to his death certificate, which was just obtained by The Associated Press. He was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery, which is roughly 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson. Furthermore, the cause of death has been revealed as “multiple organ failure,” with the underlying cause being colon cancer, which he had been fighting for four years.

Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Chadwick Boseman Tribute 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Anderson also held a public memorial for the actor shortly after his burial at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Complex, which included a showing of Black Panther. Not only that, but the city might be building some sort of monument for him, too, with many of its citizens calling for such a thing to happen.

Indeed, even several weeks after his passing, Chadwick Boseman is still on the minds of many and as the world continues to process such a tragic loss, we’ll no doubt be seeing countless more tributes pouring in from all around.