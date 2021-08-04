Chris Evans Reportedly Wanted For Captain America 4 Appearance

Nothing ever came of the rumors flying around a few months back that Chris Evans had agreed a deal to return as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Steve Rogers, despite a slew of follow ups claiming he’d be showing up in anywhere up to six projects across the feature film and Disney Plus roster.

The actor said it was news to him and Kevin Feige denied it outright, which is something the MCU’s head honcho rarely ever does, but that all came before the multiverse was dropped into the mix during the Season 1 finale of Loki. Now literally anything is possible, and while bringing back the old guard defeats the entire purpose of Phase Four at large, there’s one avenue where it would make a great deal of sense.

We are of course talking about Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson bumped up to leading man, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the movie was in development long before it was confirmed – that Marvel are hopeful that Evans will make an appearance of some description in the film.

While that’s no guarantee that a deal is going to be done, we could be talking about something as simple as a flashback, a glimpse into an alternate reality where Steve is still the nation’s star-spangled protector, or even the return of Old Man Steve. Just like the multiverse itself, the possibilities are endless, but any Evans return would need to be handled very carefully to make sure that comparisons to his predecessor aren’t actively invited and the focus never strays from establishing Mackie as Captain America 4‘s main man and narrative driving force.