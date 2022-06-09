Chris Evans was intimidated stepping into Tim Allen’s shoes for ‘Lightyear’

Lightyear is almost here and this highly anticipated film will see Chris Evans take on the role of the iconic Pixar character Buzz Lightyear.

Being only the second person to voice this character, Evans revealed at the film’s premiere while speaking to Variety, he was initially intimidated by the idea of taking the mantle from Tim Allen.

“It’s tough. The first time you have to do that iconic line — ‘To infinity and beyond’ — you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression because it’s intimidating. But Angus [MacLane] and everyone at Pixar is so collaborative. You let them guide you, and eventually you feel comfortable enough to try and make your own tracks in the snow and find your own interpretation while still using Tim Allen as the blueprint.”

Chris Evans on finding a voice for his own version of Buzz in #Lightyear: "The first time you have to do that iconic line, 'To infinity and beyond,' you just kind of do a shameless Tim Allen impression." https://t.co/WaL7jouZse pic.twitter.com/JKrHOHPb9Z — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2022

Buzz Lightyear is one of the roles that Allen is most well known for. The star voiced this character on multiple occasions including in all four of the Toy Story films. He also has voiced Buzz in a ton of other Toy Story-related releases.

Evans’ first time in this role appears to have gone over well as no early reactions to the film have suggested that there is anything fans should worry about in the voice acting department of the film. These initial reactions suggest that fans are in store for a fun journey with the stunning animated visuals we’ve come to expect from Pixar.

Fans don’t have long to wait before they can experience the film themselves. Lightyear is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 17.