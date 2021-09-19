Chris Pratt Producing New Action Comedy For Tomorrow War Co-Star

Chris Pratt only moved into producing this year when his Indivisible company nabbed their first feature film credit on Amazon’s smash hit blockbuster sci-fi The Tomorrow War, but he isn’t wasting any time diving into his new career path.

As well as a Tomorrow War sequel, Pratt is also on the producorial team for the platform’s upcoming thriller series The Terminal List and the Russo brothers’ in-development buddy movie Saigon Bodyguards, while he’s now set to oversee a brand new action comedy starring one of his recent co-stars. Sam Richardson co-wrote Stranded Asset with Jen D’Angelo, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram page to hype up the announcement.

“So pumped to be working with Sam and Jen again!! Get ready to laugh your ass off! Be on the lookout for Stranded Asset! Sam was the first and only person we wanted to cast as Charlie in The Tomorrow War. He’s so incredibly talented, funny and nice to boot! Same with Jen. Super talented and good peoples. Lessgo!!!

Richardson is best known for playing Richard Splett in Veep, but he was one of The Tomorrow War‘s standouts as the enthusiastic Charlie. Not only that, but he recently headlined the best-reviewed video game adaptation ever made, with this year’s Werewolves Within boasting an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, miles ahead of Detective Pikachu‘s 68%.

Plot details remain under wraps for now, but Richardson has proven himself as a charismatic comic talent, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fares as a leading man in Stranded Asset when action elements are thrown into the mix.