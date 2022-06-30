Christian Bale reveals cut ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ scenes featuring major stars

Given that Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s shorter movies due to a running time of under two hours, there was always going to be an intense battle for screentime during the post-production process, which becomes especially true when you consider the sheer volume of A-list names involved in the project.

Cramming Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Hemsworth, and even more besides into the same ensemble can’t have been an easy task, but it sounds as though the villainous Gorr the God Butcher ended up missing out.

During an interview with Prensaescenario, Bale was praising his colleagues across the board, but not before dropping the interesting tidbit that he’d shot scenes with both Peter Dinklage’s Eitri and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, although neither of their interactions with the big bad and slayer of deities made it into the final cut.

We’d been hearing plenty of rumors about Dinklage’s potential return to the MCU, while Goldblum addressed the speculation surrounding his own involvement in the most Goldblum fashion possible, but it’s nonetheless disappointing to know that Thor: Love and Thunder won’t see either of the two go face-to-face with Bale’s terrifying cosmic baddie.

That being said, we’d feel confident in saying that the latest chapter in the never-ending superhero saga will have more than enough in the tank to thrill audiences around the world regardless, and there’s always the chance of those scenes being restored for home video and Disney Plus releases.