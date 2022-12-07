Christmas is still a few weeks away but Jordan Peele has given Hideo Kojima a horrifying gift

Jordan Peele‘s NOPE was one of the horror hits of the year, delivering a wild sci-fi ride that further cementd his reputation for top-quality frights. One particularly high-profile fan is legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima, who has spent the past year becoming friends with Peele, recently interviewing him on his Brain Structure Spotify podcast.

Now Christmas has come early over at Kojima Productions, as Peele has sent his new BFF a gift package, and Kojima is clearly over the moon:

Director Jordan Peele gave me a wonderful gift! Thank you!!!

I brought the Japanese version of "Get Out" BD and he gave me his autograph. 🙏😍👍🫶 pic.twitter.com/nFAyMbnNdW — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 7, 2022

Speculation has been building over whether this friendship is just because they get on, or because there’s a secret collaboration in development behind the scenes. Kojima has collaborated with major directors in the past, most notably Guillermo del Toro on the cancelled Silent Hills project.

We know that there’s a horror title in development at Kojima Productions, with leaks suggesting it’s called Overdose and will star Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Margaret Qualley. Could Peele be providing some additional support on that? Alternatively, the former sketch comedy star is great in front of the camera as well as behind it, so perhaps he’ll follow del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn by being scanned into an upcoming game?

We may find out very soon. Kojima has teased he’s announcing something at The Game Awards tomorrow, and has posted images of Maleficent‘s Elle Fanning and Deadpool 2 star Shiori Kutsuna. Perhaps the recent tease that Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer are working on a horror game may have something to do with it.