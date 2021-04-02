Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

Looking for something new to watch tonight? Well, whichever combination of the major streaming services you’re subscribed to you’ll be covered, as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have a ton of great fresh content going up this Friday. Not to mention a few things coming over the rest of the weekend, too.

First of all, Netflix debuts its latest original movie today. Concrete Cowboy stars Idris Elba and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as an estranged father and son who bond over the urban cowboy subculture of Philadelphia. Also, be sure to catch British thriller series The Serpent, featuring Doctor Who‘s Jenna Coleman, while Brendan Fraser animated flick Escape from Planet Earth lands on Saturday with horror What Lies Below following on Sunday.

As for Disney Plus, the Mouse House is adding a total of two dozen titles to its streaming library today. That includes the first two installments of the Night at the Museum franchise and a ton of classic Star Wars content, like Genndy Tartakovsky’s acclaimed Clone Wars cartoon and the Ewoks live-action movies of the 80s. Not to mention new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

HBO Max, meanwhile, adds Israeli comedy-drama On the Spectrum this Friday, Seth McFarlane comedy Ted on Saturday and the finale of docuseries Q: Into the Storm on Sunday, while Hulu hosts the season premieres of a bunch of network shows, including Law & Order: Organized Crime, the latest spinoff from the never-ending franchise. And last but not least, Prime debuts Russell Crowe actioner Unhinged today, with horror sequel Blair Witch going up on Saturday.

For more, here’s your full guide to everything arriving on the major streaming sites from April 2nd-4th:

Netflix

April 2

Concrete Cowboy — NETFLIX FILM

Just Say Yes — NETFLIX FILM

Madame Claude — NETFLIX FILM

The Serpent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky High — NETFLIX FILM

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

Disney+

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Solider – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 102 “Dusters”

HBO Max

April 2

On the Spectrum

April 3

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Hulu

April 2

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

Prime Video

April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus et al. this weekend.